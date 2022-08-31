Irfan Niazi’s epic 31-ball 57 in vain in National T20 Cup

LAHORE- The Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 was off to a sparkling start on Tuesday with match two between Central Punjab and Balochistan going down the wire and the former coming out victorious on the last ball. Irfan Khan Niazi’s epic 31-ball 57* went in vain as Central Punjab fell just two runs short of the 187-run target. In the first match of the day at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Sindh’s Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowlers inspired their side to a commanding win over Southern Punjab. In the first match of the day, Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 42 runs. Sindh scored 147 all out in 19.4 overs with Sarfaraz Ahmed scoring 42, Saim Ayb 30 and Sharjeel Khan 24. Sameen Gul claimed 3-24, Mohammad Ilyas 3-29 and Faisal Akram 2-26. In reply, Southern Punjab were all out for 105 in 16.4 overs with Sharoon Siraj hitting 36. Sohail Khan grabbed 3-15, Danish Aziz 2-22 and Zahid Mehmood 2-26. Sarfaraz Ahmed of Sindh emerged as player of the match. The second match of the opening day was by Balochistan, who defeated Central Punjab by 2 runs. Batting first, Balochistan posted 186-4 in 20 overs with Shan Masood smashing 54, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 54 and Asad Shafiq 23. Ahmed Daniyal clinched 4-28, in reply, Central Punjab fell 2 run short as they could score 184-5 in 20 overs with Irfan Khan Niazi hammering unbeaten 57 and Tayyab Tahir 51. Amad Butt claimed 3-29.