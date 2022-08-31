ITP issue 170 fine tickets over wrong parking in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD – The officials of Islamabad Traffic Police have issued a total of 170 fine tickets to motorists on charges of wrong parking in Bhara Kahu, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. A special cam­paign has been launched against illegal parking by the ITP chief Syed Mustafa Tanveer following orders of Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he added. According to him, ITP have launched campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and cre­ating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupy­ing footpath areas. Follow­ing the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP has launched this campaign and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer is monitoring it. Special squads have been constituted to check il­legal parking while addi­tional strength has been provided to various zones to ensure success of the campaign. The SSP (Traf­fic) has directed all zonal DSPs to ensure implemen­tation on traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating prob­lems for traffic discipline in the city. The SSP (Traf­fic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use foot­path and no parking would be allowed there. Several vehicles were impounded at police station for not va­cating footpath areas. The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mus­tafa Tanveer said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic dis­cipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.