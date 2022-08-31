Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of three accused

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of three accused, involved in Johar Town bomb blast case, till September 2. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) did not produce accused, Sami-ul-Haq, Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, during the proceedings, but submitted their warrant papers. The court directed the CTD to file challan against the accused as soon as possible while extending the judicial remand. A duty judge conducted the case proceedings. It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had already handed down death sentence to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act. On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.