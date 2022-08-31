KMU holds medical camp for flood affectees

PESHAWAR – Under the auspices of Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU) Pesha­war, a three-day medi­cal camp was organized for the people affected by the recent floods in Nowshehra, Charsadda and Peshawar.

A total of around 1,500 affected people, most­ly women, and children were checked up in the camp and essential med­icines were provided to them.

According to the de­tails, a three-day medi­cal relief camp was or­ganized in the villages of Hameed Mian Dheri, Jalu Kakakhilo Dheri, and Baba Sahib Kali of Charsadda district, be­sides the villages of Mian Gujar, Landi Daudzai, Ja­labela, and Dogar Kali of Peshawar district and Banda Nabi village of district Nowshehra, on the special instructions of the vice chancellor of the University Prof Dr Zia ul Haq.

The camp was super­vised by Dr Inayat Shah, Director KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Scienc­es, and Dr Jaseem Khan, Director KMU-Institute of Paramedical Sciences Peshawar, while various doctors, nurses, and par­amedical staff performed duties in these camps for three consecutive days.

Six hundred patients on the first, five hundred on the second, where­as four hundred patients were examined on the third day and were also given necessary medi­cines in these camps.

Meanwhile, vice-chan­cellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said in a statement that KMU has fulfilled its duty to help the affected people by establishing relief camps in remote areas of the province on various occasions before and during the recent ca­lamity. KMU students, faculty, and administra­tive staff are also stand­ing by the side of the af­fected people.

He said that apart from Charsadda and Pe­shawar, KMU will set up medical camps in oth­er affected areas as well, for which necessary ar­rangements are being made. He said that nat­ural calamities are a test for nations and the Pa­kistani nation will fight these calamities in the same way.