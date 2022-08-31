KMU holds medical camp for flood affectees
PESHAWAR – Under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, a three-day medical camp was organized for the people affected by the recent floods in Nowshehra, Charsadda and Peshawar.
A total of around 1,500 affected people, mostly women, and children were checked up in the camp and essential medicines were provided to them.
According to the details, a three-day medical relief camp was organized in the villages of Hameed Mian Dheri, Jalu Kakakhilo Dheri, and Baba Sahib Kali of Charsadda district, besides the villages of Mian Gujar, Landi Daudzai, Jalabela, and Dogar Kali of Peshawar district and Banda Nabi village of district Nowshehra, on the special instructions of the vice chancellor of the University Prof Dr Zia ul Haq.
The camp was supervised by Dr Inayat Shah, Director KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, and Dr Jaseem Khan, Director KMU-Institute of Paramedical Sciences Peshawar, while various doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff performed duties in these camps for three consecutive days.
Six hundred patients on the first, five hundred on the second, whereas four hundred patients were examined on the third day and were also given necessary medicines in these camps.
Meanwhile, vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said in a statement that KMU has fulfilled its duty to help the affected people by establishing relief camps in remote areas of the province on various occasions before and during the recent calamity. KMU students, faculty, and administrative staff are also standing by the side of the affected people.
He said that apart from Charsadda and Peshawar, KMU will set up medical camps in other affected areas as well, for which necessary arrangements are being made. He said that natural calamities are a test for nations and the Pakistani nation will fight these calamities in the same way.