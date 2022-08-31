KP CS directs steps to prevent outbreak of diseases

PESHAWAR – Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Dr Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to prevent the outbreak of diseases particularly in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Di­rector General Health and Additional Director Gener­al Health Services of the province.

The medical facilities and healthcare services be­ing provided at the relief camps by the Health De­partment were also reviewed by the Chief Secretary.

The meeting was informed that medical camps have been setup in the flood-affected areas and free medicines being given among the people of flood-hit districts. The CS directed all concerned departments to take all possible steps to stop outbreak of diseas­es and provide best services to people facing floods