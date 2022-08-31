Our Staff Reporter

LHC seeks reply on Murad Raas appeal against FIA summons

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday sought reply from the federal government and other respondents till Sept 14 on an an appeal, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, challenging summons, issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a prohibited foreign funding case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the orders while hearing the appeal.

The appellant’s counsel  argued before the bench that after the announcement of the verdict in foreign funding case by the Election Commission, the FIA launched investigations into the matter. He submitted that the agency issued a summons to his client in the matter, directing him to appear before it. He submitted that the summons were illegal and unconstitutional, adding that an LHC single bench had dismissed his client’s petition on the matter. He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench decision and summons, while requesting to allow the appeal.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from the federal government and other respondents till Sept 14.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 2,051

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More