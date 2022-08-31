Agencies

Light rain forecast for parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Regional Centre, Quetta on Wednesday forecast that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province with chances of light rain/thunderstorms at isolated places in Bolan, Harnai, Ziarat, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Zhob and its surrounding areas during the next 24 hours.  Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 48 hours. Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours: mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in the province while rain occurred in Barkhan during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday: Barkhan 31, Dalbandin 38, Gwadar 33.5, Jiwani 32, Kalat 28, Khuzdar 33.5, Lasbela 35.5, Nokkundi 38, Panjgur 36, Pasni 32, Quetta 28.5, Samungli 31.5, Sibi 37.5, Turbat 39, and Uthal 34.

 

 

