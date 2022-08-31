Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

NEW YORK – Pakistani actress Meera performs at New York’s Times Square to collect funds for the relief of flood victims in Pakistan.

Meera, who is currently in New York, took the streets to showcase her talent and use it for the relief of flood victims. She staged a dance performance at New York Times Square and posted video of her performance on her social media accounts. Actress requested viewers to raise money for the flood victims. Meera said that she is ready to perform anywhere in the world “as long as at least one bereaved family can have a roof over their heads.” She said she aims to raise awareness globally regarding the destruction in Pakistan due to floods. She posted pictures of her dressed in pink gharara. Meera said that artists have responsibilities too.

“Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims. My sincere request to Muslims everywhere is as follows: Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly. Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can.”

She said that “I am grateful to the dignified chief organizer Ayesha Ali and all the other organizers of the Brooklyn fundraising event for the special invitation and for providing me with the opportunity to participate in this noble cause.”

She also talked about Imran Khan’s telethon held on Monday. “Imran Khan is going to raise funds for the flood victims via telethon shortly. I request all of my fans to come forward and support the great cause,” she wrote.

Says, she aims to raise awareness globally regarding destruction in Pakistan due to floods, Says she is ready to perform anywhere in the world for flood victims