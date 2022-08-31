Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries
Trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still unexplored to a larger extent.
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the government is cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is aiming at taking measures for promoting the trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan.
He held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) led by its chairman Zubair Motiwala at Finance Division.
The delegation briefed the finance minister about the current landscape of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the issues being faced by them related to trade between both countries. It was also shared that the trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still unexplored to a larger extent and significant benefit can be reaped by utilizing fuller potential of this trade between both countries.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared the government is cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is aiming at taking measures for promoting the trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan. He assured the delegation that their issues will be resolved at earliest time possible. The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolving the issues of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS METRO GERMAN CALLS ON FM
Meanwhile, Head of International Affairs Metro Germany Ms. Illa Brockmeyer called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail.
MD Metro Pakistan Marek Minkiewicz, Director Corporate Affairs Pervaiz Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Philip Deichmann, Chairman FBR and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting. The delegation briefed the finance minister about the operational nature of Metro and shared the encouraging prospects of their business in Pakistan. Furthermore, they appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government and apprised the finance minister about the few issues being faced by them.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared that present government aims at promoting the business and trade in Pakistan and every required step is being undertaken to facilitate the investors. He also added that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Germany are continuously deepening and strengthening specifically on economic front and Pakistan further aims at expanding these relations. He assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard.
MEETING ON KPP
Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has also presided over a meeting of steering committee on Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).
Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, President BOP Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP and other senior officers participated in the meeting.
The finance minister shared that Kamyab Pakistan Program conforms to the vision of present government of Pakistan and is really useful for sustainable reduction in the poverty. Therefore, government is going to merge KPP with Kamyab Jawan Program, under one window. Now this program will be handled by the Prime Minister office under the leadership of SAPM on Youth Affairs. Finance Division will support this program comprehensively and aims at allocating the greater amount of funds to this program for dealing with current flood crisis in the country