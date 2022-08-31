Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still unexplored to a larger extent.

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the government is cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Paki­stan and Afghanistan and is aiming at taking measures for promoting the trade volume with the neighboring coun­tries including Afghanistan.

He held a meeting with dele­gation of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) led by its chairman Zubair Motiwala at Finance Division.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about the current landscape of trade be­tween Pakistan and Afghani­stan and the issues being faced by them related to trade be­tween both countries. It was also shared that the trade po­tential between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still unexplored to a larger extent and signifi­cant benefit can be reaped by utilizing fuller potential of this trade between both countries.

Finance Minister Miftah Is­mail shared the government is cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is aiming at taking measures for promot­ing the trade volume with the neighboring countries includ­ing Afghanistan. He assured the delegation that their issues will be resolved at earliest time possible. The finance minister directed the relevant authori­ties to expedite the process for resolving the issues of Paki­stan-Afghanistan Joint Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry.

HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS METRO GERMAN CALLS ON FM

Meanwhile, Head of Interna­tional Affairs Metro Germany Ms. Illa Brockmeyer called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail.

MD Metro Pakistan Marek Minkiewicz, Director Corpo­rate Affairs Pervaiz Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Philip Deichmann, Chairman FBR and other senior officers from Finance Division also at­tended the meeting. The del­egation briefed the finance minister about the operation­al nature of Metro and shared the encouraging prospects of their business in Pakistan. Furthermore, they appreci­ated the business friendly policies of the present gov­ernment and apprised the fi­nance minister about the few issues being faced by them.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared that present government aims at promot­ing the business and trade in Pakistan and every required step is being undertaken to facilitate the investors. He also added that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Ger­many are continuously deep­ening and strengthening spe­cifically on economic front and Pakistan further aims at expanding these relations. He assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the rel­evant authorities to take ac­tion in this regard.

MEETING ON KPP

Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has also presided over a meeting of steering committee on Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, President BOP Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP and other senior officers par­ticipated in the meeting.

The finance minister shared that Kamyab Pakistan Program conforms to the vision of pres­ent government of Pakistan and is really useful for sustain­able reduction in the poverty. Therefore, government is go­ing to merge KPP with Kamyab Jawan Program, under one window. Now this program will be handled by the Prime Min­ister office under the leader­ship of SAPM on Youth Affairs. Finance Division will support this program comprehensive­ly and aims at allocating the greater amount of funds to this program for dealing with cur­rent flood crisis in the country