Minister reviews progress on govt servants housing schemes

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review progress on the housing schemes for providing built houses or plots to retired government employees through the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF).

During the meeting, the transfer of 3,076 kanals of land to the Foundation in Chak No 33-GB of Jardanwala for establishment of a housing scheme, and other related issues were reviewed. The meeting decided to redesign the business model of the PGSHF.

The meeting also considered a proposal to provide loan facility from the banks for construction of houses to the government employees, who get plots on retirement.

The provincial minister said that provision of plots to retired government employees in private and housing schemes of PHATA should also be reviewed. He said that prevention of sale and purchase of plots given to the government employees on retirement should also be reviewed and if necessary, amendments should be made to the act.

He said that the final recommendations about the schemes for providing houses or plots to the retired government employees would be prepared and sent to the provincial cabinet for approval. “To take measures for the welfare of the retired employees of the government is the responsibility of the government,” he concluded.  PGSHF Managing Director informed about implementation of the schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary Shehryar Sultan, Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer Urban Unit and the Foundation officers attended the meeting.

