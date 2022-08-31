News Desk

Monsoon flooding death toll reaches 1162

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across much of Pakistan as 36 more died in 24 hours, taking the death toll from calamity to 1162.

According to the National Disaster Management report, the heavy rains and flood have killed 249 people in Balochistan, 405 in Sindh, 187 in Punjab, 257 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 in Azad Kashmir and 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report added that 730483 cattle died and more than1057000 houses have been damaged due to rains and floods across the country.

Furthermore, the floods have also caused great damage to the infrastructure and roads. Reportedly, 2328 kilometers of highways were affected in Sindh and 60 bridges were damaged. In KP, 1589 km roads were affected and 84 bridges were damaged. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 16 kilometers of highways and 65 bridges were affected by the flood.

