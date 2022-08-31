APP

Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

PESHAWAR   –   On the special instruction of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Politi­cal and Public Affairs Eng Amir Muqam on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat including Kalam, Ma­dian and Bahrain.

During an aerial view, Amir Muqam witnessed the affected areas in Kalam, Madian and Bahrain.

He also interacted with the flood affected people and reviewed the losses due to flash floods in vari­ous areas of Swat.

Muqam personally assessed the damages caused by the recent floods in various areas including Kal­am Bazar, Pashmal Bazar, Arianai, Auttar Gabral Road and assured the victims that the federal gov­ernment would use all possible resources to help the victims. Muqam said that in this difficult time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government stands with the flood victims.

Adviser to PM said, “The first priority is to evacu­ate the trapped people, for which we have increased the number of helicopters and trying to move the victims to safe places.”

He said that the rehabilitation of Madian, Bahrain, Kalam road should be ensured as soon as possible on priority basis so that people can get access to other cities. He said the federal government would provide all possible cooperation for the maintenance of Aut­tar Road and the work would also start on the main­tenance of link roads and link bridges in these areas.

