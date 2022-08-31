Muzaffargarh DC reviews facilities for flood-hit

MUZAFFARGARH – Muzaffargarh Depu­ty Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on Tues­day visited the flood-affected areas of tehsil Jatoi.

He inspected the fa­cilities in relief camps and ordered the au­thorities to increase them. He said no stone will be left unturned to provide maximum facilities to affectees.

The DC said the af­fectees will not be left in lurch h and they will be given maximum relief in this hour of crisis. Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Ahmad Nawaz Shah also ac­companied the depu­ty commissioner.