Muzaffargarh DC reviews facilities for flood-hit
MUZAFFARGARH – Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas of tehsil Jatoi.
He inspected the facilities in relief camps and ordered the authorities to increase them. He said no stone will be left unturned to provide maximum facilities to affectees.
The DC said the affectees will not be left in lurch h and they will be given maximum relief in this hour of crisis. Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Ahmad Nawaz Shah also accompanied the deputy commissioner.