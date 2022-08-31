NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had submitted an application for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.69 per unit, Nepra said.

According to the preliminary examination of the data, Nepra had worked out an increase of Rs4.34 per unit. “A detailed decision in this regard will be released after a review,” the Nepra authorities said.

The NEPRA authorities noted that violation of merit order resulted in additional burden of more than 7.42 billion. Meanwhile, the shortage of LNG caused a burden of over 6.93 billion.

Earlier on August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased the power tarrif for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit. The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022.

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Road closures due to floods in Kalam

Islamabad

Imran khan to appear before IHC in contempt of court case

Lahore

Pakistan reports 227 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

ASEAN emerges as 5th largest economic community in world: Ambassador

National

Acting Governor chairs senate meetings of various varsities

National

Govt decides to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan

National

Helicopters rescue the stranded from Swat Valley

National

Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

1 of 11,200

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More