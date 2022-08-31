NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had submitted an application for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.69 per unit, Nepra said.

According to the preliminary examination of the data, Nepra had worked out an increase of Rs4.34 per unit. “A detailed decision in this regard will be released after a review,” the Nepra authorities said.

The NEPRA authorities noted that violation of merit order resulted in additional burden of more than 7.42 billion. Meanwhile, the shortage of LNG caused a burden of over 6.93 billion.

Earlier on August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased the power tarrif for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit. The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022.

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.