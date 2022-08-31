Newborn boy and girl allegedly swapped at BBH

RAWALPINDI – Due to alleged mistake of nurs­ing staff, two newborn babies – one male and one female – got swapped at Benazir Bhutto Hospi­tal, informed sources on Tuesday.

The fathers of the two new­born babies approached police for legal action which decided to conduct DNA of both babies to resolve the dispute between two families, they said. Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Suhail Chaudhry formed a five-member inquiry committee to look into matter, sources added.

According to sources, two ex­pecting women namely Jamila Mudassir and Nadia Ramzan were brought to BBH. After cae­sarean section, the women gave birth to a male and female baby child, sources said adding that later both mothers suspected that a swap had occurred.

Fathers of both babies had alerted the management of BBH besides informing police about the occurrence of incident, they said. Investigators of Police Sta­tion Waris Khan, on directives of SHO Inspector Malik Allah Yar, have recorded the statements of both set of parents and decided to carry out DNA of the newborns for resolving the matter, sources said.

A reliable source within the ward revealed to The Nation that Nadia Ramzan gave birth to a baby girl, whereas, Jamila delivered a baby boy which later got exchanged. On the other hand, MS BBH Dr Suhail Chaudhry constituted a five-member committee under the supervision of Dr Fauzia Anwar, Chairman, to probe the matter. Dr Nadeem Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Nighat Naheed and Ms Samina Niazi, Nursing Superinten­dent will be the other members of inquiry committee. The inquiry committee will submit its report within two days, sources said.