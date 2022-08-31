NUST urges its family, general public to contribute in Flood Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD – National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has requested its students, faculty and staff as well as general public to contribute in the Flood Relief Fund established by the university to support the flood affected people.

According to NUST news release issued on Tuesday, hundreds of people have been died and millions rendered homeless due to tor­rential rains and heavy floods in many parts of Pakistan while the government has declared a national emergency. To support the national cause, NUST feels duty-bound to take an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts and has launched a relief campaign through contribu­tion in cash or kind, it says.

Those interested in donating relief items are re­quested to deliver items especially for winters (e.g. clothing, shawls, blankets etc.) and dry food items (flour, rice, ghee, pulses, sugar, tea, milk etc.) at Re­lief Camp established at Gate # 1 and Gate # 2 of NUST Campus, Sector H-12, Islamabad.

The funds can be transferred to the Ac­count Title: NUST ALUMNI at Account Num­ber: 22927902049401, IBAN: PK25 HABB 0022927902049401, Habib Bank Limited.