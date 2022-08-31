OPF faces funds paucity for payment to heirs of deceased overseas

ISLAMABAD – Hundreds of heirs of the deceased overseas Pakistanis have been waiting for compensation since the Coronavirus started gripping the country in 2020 as the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is facing shortage of funds, according to the sources privy to the development. They said that as lesser Pakistanis travelled abroad during the Covid-19 times, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation got lesser fees, leading to shortage of funds. Almost every overseas Pakistani gets registered with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation against the prescribed fee and the foundation compensates his heirs for up to Rs0.4 million in case of death of any overseas citizen. The list of such heirs is swelling at a proper pace and the foundation is giving 7-8 months time to the heirs for payment of compensation, they added. The Senate Standing on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development has also taken notice of the issue and has it on the agenda of the meeting to be held on September 13, 2022. The officials concerned will brief the committee members about total outstanding dues to be paid to the heirs of deceased Pakistanis by the Foundation or any other department under the purview of the ministry. The committee is meeting with other crucial issues also on the agenda. It will take up the issue of the service group of the sitting Secretary of Workers Welfare Board and his substantive pay scale, indicating his posting during the last 15 years. The committee will also discuss non-payment of pension by the EOBI to one Noor Alam.