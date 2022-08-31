Over 0.4m children administered anti-polio drops in Islamabad

DC underscores need for integrated efforts to make capital polio-free.

ISLAMABAD – Over 400,000 children under the age of five years were ad­ministered anti-polio drops during the week-long drive, Deputy Commissioner Islam­abad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Tuesday.

Talking to media, after chairing an anti-polio drive post meeting here, he said the role of vaccina­tion teams was commendable which put their utmost efforts to administer anti-polio drops to each child in the capital.

He appreciated all assistant commissioners and magis­trates monitoring activities of vaccination teams, particularly in those areas where confirmed and refusal cases had been re­ported. The DC said tally sheets, fingerprints of the children and performance of teams were checked throughout the drive on a daily basis. The campaign was launched from house to house, through bus stands, toll plazas, markets and schools. Security was also ensured to the teams under the supervi­sion of assistant commission­ers and magistrates.

Memon expressed his grati­tude to the parents and guard­ians for extending full coop­eration to the anti-polio teams by administering anti-polio drops to their children.

Eradicating polio is a national cause, said DC and underscored the need for integrated efforts to make the capital polio-free. Among others, the meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant com­missioners, magistrates and representatives from the World Health Organization, district health department, UNICEF and other concerned agencies.