Over 8.92m vaccinated against Covid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Over 8.92 million (8,920,925) people have so far been vaccinat­ed against Covid-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr At­taul Mun’im on Tuesday said that 4,776,161 citizens were injected first dose while 4,059,193 were ad­ministered the second dose of vac­cine. He further said that 39,880 health workers were also given first dose while 45,691 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 15,498 first doses and 10,332 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people the centers were set up in vari­ous areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Govt General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Govt General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Com­plex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Ja­ranwala, Govt General Hospi­tal Chak 224-RB, New Build­ing RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Ma­dina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamu­kanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Sa­manabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Meanwhile, four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the dis­trict during the last 24 hours. The health department spokes­person said that 114 corona­virus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisala­bad were 111 while 29,155 pa­tients had so far recovered from the disease.