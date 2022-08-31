Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability
KARACHI – Karachi-based supply chain tech company Oware Technologies Tuesdday signed an agreement with Pakistan’s leading energy company Reon Energy Limited for their upcoming large-scale industrial solar energy and storage project. Both companies have come together to elevate the role of sustainability in business practices across Pakistan.
Oware made a full warehousing facility available to Reon within 72 hours to provide storage for over 7,000 solar panels. In addition, Oware will provide Reon with HSE-compliant services for shipment, delivery, and offloading to their customer. Oware’s proprietary cloud supply chain system will be used to manage the logistics from start to finish.
According to the executives of both companies, this collaboration goes beyond business. They have a shared core mission that is driven toward sustainability and environmental friendliness. Oware’s technology-enabled services are designed to improve supply chain agility and logistical efficiency. Their on-demand warehousing approach saves businesses money, and their cloud-enabled platform eliminates the need for paper-based documentation.
Reon is Pakistan’s leading solar and storage solutions specialist with deep domain expertise in project development, financial advisory, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), and asset performance management. The company’s portfolio includes industrial solutions for cement, oil and gas, coal mining, textile, dairy, and telecommunications. The company is committed to a sustainable energy future to enable economic growth and greater wellbeing. At the signing ceremony, Oware’s co-founder Raza Kazmi welcomed the government’s latest move to encourage power generation through alternative sources. He commented, “To promote sustainable energy, we would like to help the industry in megaprojects by enabling highly visible supply chains, cost-effective warehousing, and seamless logistics.”
“As the world shifts towards a digitized future, businesses are realizing the importance of adopting tech-driven supply chain ecosystems that can tackle business and operational challenges, bolster resiliency, and maintain their competitive edge. Our collaboration with Reon will demonstrate how business value is created for long-term sustainable impact,” addedOware co-founder Adil Nisar. The collaboration between Oware and Reon will set a precedent for other organizations to develop sustainable business models to protect the environment, boost efficiencies, and foster innovation.