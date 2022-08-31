Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

KARACHI – Karachi-based supply chain tech company Oware Technologies Tuesdday signed an agreement with Pakistan’s leading energy company Reon Energy Limited for their upcoming large-scale industrial solar energy and stor­age project. Both companies have come together to elevate the role of sustainability in busi­ness practices across Pakistan.

Oware made a full warehous­ing facility available to Reon within 72 hours to provide storage for over 7,000 solar panels. In addition, Oware will provide Reon with HSE-com­pliant services for shipment, delivery, and offloading to their customer. Oware’s proprietary cloud supply chain system will be used to manage the logistics from start to finish.

According to the executives of both companies, this collabora­tion goes beyond business. They have a shared core mission that is driven toward sustainability and environmental friendliness. Oware’s technology-enabled services are designed to im­prove supply chain agility and logistical efficiency. Their on-demand warehousing approach saves businesses money, and their cloud-enabled platform eliminates the need for paper-based documentation.

Reon is Pakistan’s leading so­lar and storage solutions special­ist with deep domain expertise in project development, financial advisory, Engineering, Procure­ment & Construction (EPC), and asset performance management. The company’s portfolio includes industrial solutions for cement, oil and gas, coal mining, textile, dairy, and telecommunications. The company is committed to a sustainable energy future to en­able economic growth and great­er wellbeing. At the signing cer­emony, Oware’s co-founder Raza Kazmi welcomed the govern­ment’s latest move to encourage power generation through alter­native sources. He commented, “To promote sustainable energy, we would like to help the indus­try in megaprojects by enabling highly visible supply chains, cost-effective warehousing, and seamless logistics.”

“As the world shifts towards a digitized future, businesses are realizing the importance of adopting tech-driven supply chain ecosystems that can tackle business and operational chal­lenges, bolster resiliency, and maintain their competitive edge. Our collaboration with Reon will demonstrate how business value is created for long-term sustain­able impact,” addedOware co-founder Adil Nisar. The collabo­ration between Oware and Reon will set a precedent for other or­ganizations to develop sustain­able business models to protect the environment, boost efficien­cies, and foster innovation.