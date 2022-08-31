Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan felicitates Turkiye on Victory Day

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Turkiye (August30, Zafer Bayrami), the government and the people of Pakistan yesterday reaffirm their abiding solidarity and unflinching support for the brotherly people and the government of Turkiye.

This day, a hundred years ago, the great Turkish nation secured the ultimate victory by defeating foreign occupation and imperialism. Unyielding determination, courage and unity exhibited by the Turkish nation laid the foundation of Turkiye’s liberation, independence and national sovereignty, said a foreign ministry statement.

“On this occasion, we pay special tribute to the great Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who inspired and led his compatriots to one of the most brilliant victories in the world history,” it said. In their heroic struggle against the foreign occupation through the War of Independence, the valiant Turkish nation was wholeheartedly supported by the Muslims of South Asia, it added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 10,031

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More