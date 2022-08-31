Pakistan felicitates Turkiye on Victory Day

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Turkiye (August30, Zafer Bayrami), the government and the people of Pakistan yesterday reaffirm their abiding solidarity and unflinching support for the brotherly people and the government of Turkiye.

This day, a hundred years ago, the great Turkish nation secured the ultimate victory by defeating foreign occupation and imperialism. Unyielding determination, courage and unity exhibited by the Turkish nation laid the foundation of Turkiye’s liberation, independence and national sovereignty, said a foreign ministry statement.

“On this occasion, we pay special tribute to the great Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who inspired and led his compatriots to one of the most brilliant victories in the world history,” it said. In their heroic struggle against the foreign occupation through the War of Independence, the valiant Turkish nation was wholeheartedly supported by the Muslims of South Asia, it added.