Parvez for early rehabilitation of flood affectees

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi had a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the prevailing political situation.

The meeting took place at the Bani gala residence of Imran Khan in Islamabad.

They also congratulated Imran Khan on the successful holding of the telethon while the CM apprised Imran Khan of the flood victims’ rehabilitation plan.

The chief minister expressed his resolve for early rehabilitating the affectees. “The government was standing with the flood victims and will not allow any shortage of resources for the affectees”, he told the PTI chairman.

Parvez Elahi stated he salutes the spirit of the nation, especially the expatriate Pakistanis.

Parvez Elahi said the nation had responded to the call of Imran Khan and the successful outcome of the telethon was ample proof of people’s unwavering faith in the leadership of Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is the son of the soil, who has come up to the expectations of the nation. It is sanguine that Imran Khan took the initiative to collect funds for the rehabilitation of people in need. Imran Khan’s intention is good and his direction is right”; he said, adding: “God Almighty also gives the fruit of good intentions”.

Parvez Elahi went on to say: “Imran Khan’s success is the victory of Pakistan”.