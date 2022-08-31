Staff Reporter

PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-England T20I series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England to be played in Karachi from September 20-25 and September 28 to October 2 in Lahore. Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 1000 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/ Payments can be made using Easypaisa/Jazzcash/creditcard/Nift options, while helpline number is 03137786888. Ticket prices for the Karachi matches have been fixed from PKR1,500 to PKR250. The PCB has already announced gate proceeds from the first T20I will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. Likewise, affordable prices have been fixed for the Lahore T20Is, which now range from PKR3,000 to PKR500. When Australia played a T20I here on 5 April, ticket prices ranged from PKR4,000 to PKR500.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

Entertainment

Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex

Entertainment

Bilal Khan to thrill fans by announcing live concert in Toronto

Entertainment

Mexico’s Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series

Entertainment

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

Newspaper

Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

Newspaper

Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf C’ship in Paris

Newspaper

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Newspaper

Bilal stuns Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis title

Newspaper

Asia Cup to be shown on big screen in Muzaffargarh: DC

1 of 3,878

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More