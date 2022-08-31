PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-England T20I series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England to be played in Karachi from September 20-25 and September 28 to October 2 in Lahore. Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 1000 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/ Payments can be made using Easypaisa/Jazzcash/creditcard/Nift options, while helpline number is 03137786888. Ticket prices for the Karachi matches have been fixed from PKR1,500 to PKR250. The PCB has already announced gate proceeds from the first T20I will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. Likewise, affordable prices have been fixed for the Lahore T20Is, which now range from PKR3,000 to PKR500. When Australia played a T20I here on 5 April, ticket prices ranged from PKR4,000 to PKR500.