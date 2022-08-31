News Desk

PKR continues upward trend against dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday continued its upward trend against US Dollar after International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved loan tranche for cash-strapped Pakistan.

The rupee was changing hands at 218.50 per dollar after gaining 1.62 during intraday trade in the interbank market.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program, allowing for a release of about $1.1 billion.

The IMF agreed to extend the programmer by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about US$6.5 billion.

The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program was initially for 36 months and worth $6 billion at the time of its approval in 2019. It had stalled since earlier this year as Islamabad struggled to meet targets set by the lender.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Kalam to review flood relief operations

Islamabad

NEPRA okays Rs3.63 per unit refund for K-electric consumers in July bills

Islamabad

IHC orders removal of Azam Khan’s name from Stop List

Islamabad

Trade with India questionable: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

Imran Khan to address public rally in Chishtian on September 07

National

Floodwater from Balochistan enters Khairpur Nathan Shah

National

PM visits flood affected districts of KP

Islamabad

Monsoon flooding death toll reaches 1162

National

Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

National

Road closures due to floods in Kalam

1 of 9,017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More