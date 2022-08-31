PM directs power distribution companies to address public complaints

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed chief executive officers of power distribution companies to remain present in their respective cities and asked them to launch an awareness campaign with their names and contact number to address public complaints.

He gave these instructions while chairing an emergency meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday) regarding the electricity, road, and communication infrastructure station in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister, soon after returning from the visit to flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, convened a meeting of the Frontier Works Organization to review the progress on rehabilitation of the infrastructure and damage assessment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan to immediately reach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the restoration work of the transmission network affected by floods.