PM Shehbaz announces Rs10 billion grant for KP flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Kalam and Kanju where he announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after being briefed about the devastation caused by floods and the ongoing relief work.

“Floods have damaged houses, hotels and crops. 22 people have died in flood in Kanju while 165 houses have been destroyed by rains in Kalam. The process of roads’ rehabilitation through heavy machinery is underway,” the officials briefed the prime minister.

The prime minister also met the tourists stranded in Kalam and ordered the authorities to immediately move them to a safe place. Following his instructions, a helicopter landed in Kalam for moving the tourists to a safe area.

