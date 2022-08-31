PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Kalam to review flood relief operations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Kalam to review the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to details, the prime minister reviewed the floods relief operations and also meet the affected people. The relevant authorities briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the losses and relief activities.

During the visit, the prime minister directed the concerned authorities to shift the flood victims to safe places. He also issues instructions to speed up evacuation of people stranded in Kalam.

The premier also directed Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to repair dilapidated roads on emergency basis, noting that he would personally monitor the maintenance work.

Earlier it was reported that the prime minister would visit Kalam and Kanju in Swat and Pattan in Lower Kohistan which had been badly affected by the recent flash floods.

Earlier on August 29, PM Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to catastrophic floods in the country.

A well-placed source informed that the prime minister was scheduled to visit UAE on September 2 on a two-day official visit. The foreign office will release a revised schedule of PM Shehbaz’s visit later, say sources.