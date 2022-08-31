PM, UAE President discuss floods situation in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday made a telephone call to President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He briefed the UAE President on the latest floods situation in Pakistan, which has affected around 33 million people, killed close to 1162 and injured 3354 people.

The Prime Minister once again expressed his deep gratitude for the timely humanitarian assistance and support provided by the United Arab Emirates, and lauded the work being carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation in flood-hit areas.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in tackling the natural calamity and offered all possible assistance to the affectees in this difficult time.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of common interest.