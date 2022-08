Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is on his visit to flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday.

He is visiting Kalam and Kanju in district Swat, while the PM will also be going to Patan village in district lower Kohistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will be briefed about flood relief activities and damages caused by floods.

He will review relief efforts and meet flood affected people.