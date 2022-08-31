News Desk

PM vows to utilize all resources for rehabilitation of flood victims across country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his commitment to utilize all available resources for rehabilitation of flood victims across the country.

He was talking to media in Kanju on Wednesday during his visit to flood-hit area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review relief activities in the province.

He said the government will never let alone the flood affectees and will provide all possible assistance to them.

The Prime Minister announced ten billion rupees relief package for the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the friendly countries for providing their donations and relief goods to the people of Pakistan in this critical hour.

He regretted the wrong planning which greatly caused the destruction of hotels, highways, houses and other infrastructure in scenic areas of Swat.

He said a survey will be launched to ascertain the damages of the standing crops of cotton, rice and other agricultural products caused by the floods across the country.

The Prime Minister said the government will announce a package for the farmers whose crops and cattle are affected by the floods.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chief of Army Staff and Air Chief for assisting civil administration and NDMA in relief and rescue activities.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the relief activities in the area.

He directed Frontier Works Organization to take immediate steps for re-opening of closed roads and its rehabilitation on urgent basis.

Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with flood victims in Kanju and Kalam area and inquired about the difficulties of affectees.

He was briefed that forty-six bridges have been destroyed in Swat district by devastating flood besides greatly affecting infrastructure in Bahrain and Matta areas.

He was also informed that twenty-two people have lost their lives in recent floods and rains related incidents in Swat.

