Police arrest 15 suspects during search operation in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD – The cops of capital city po­lice have launched a search and combing operation in the juris­diction of Police Station Tarnol and held 15 suspects, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

The search and combing opera­tion was conducted following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Ak­bar Nasir Khan to ensure the safe­ty and security of the citizens. SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) led the operation, he said.

He said that police checked 80 houses and questioned 90 per­sons. Also, police seized four pistols of 30-bore, a 12-bore gun, Kalashnikov, 222 gun, 8mm gun, Rs106,000 currency and 42 wine bottles besides filing cases against the accused, he added.

During the search operation a total of 15 suspects were tak­en into custody, whereas, three vehicles and four motorbikes were also confiscated, he said adding that the suspects were moved to police station for inter­rogation, the spokesman said. In a statement, the Islamabad po­lice chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the cap­ital. All zonal officers were direct­ed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking, he said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investi­gation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police apprehended four mem­bers of a bike-lifter gang involved in bike-lifting cases. Police re­covered six stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their pos­session, he informed.

He said that DIG Operations So­hail Zafar Chatha had categori­cally ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a CIA police team used the latest technology and human resourc­es and arrested four members of a notorious Bila bike-lifter gang who were involved in bike-lifting in twin cities.

Police team also recovered six stolen bikes and 30 stolen bike parts from their possession.

The accused were identified as Said Wali alias Shahzaib, Has­snain alias Khushboo, Jawad Khan and Ameer Hamza. A to­tal of 12 cases against nominat­ed accused have been registered in twin cities police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing lax­ity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.