RAWALPINDI – The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Jahari stop Adiala road in the jurisdic­tion of Saddar Bairooni po­lice station here on Tues­day. According to police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch person­nel and ladies police along with officials of Saddar Barooni police conducted search operation.