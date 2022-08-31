Staff Reporter

Police officers appeal to donate for flood victims

KARACHI – Additional Inspector General of Police, Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday appealed to the senior police officers to donate generously for the flood victims.  The Karachi Police chief held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affected people, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.  Additional IGP appealed to the officers to participate in relief activities with the help of their friends and philanthropists and arrange tents, dry foods and medicines for the flood victims.

