Agencies

Police seize 7kg hashish, arrest one

HUB – Hub police claimed to have seized seven kilogrammes of hashish in an operation conducted in Jam Colony area of Hub in district Lasbela of Balochistan province on Tuesday. One alleged accused was also arrested during the operation. Following the directions of SSP Lasbela, Dostain Dashti, staff of police station Hub led by Attaullah Numani, Station House Officer, police station, Hub seized seven kilo Hashish in a raid conducted in a house at Jam Colony area of Hub in district Lasbela.

 

