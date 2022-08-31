APP

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

ISLAMABAD     –    The KSE 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 309.08 points, a negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 42,195.26 points against 42,504.34 points on the last working day. A to­tal of 237,670,014 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 229,211,463 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.315 billion against Rs.7.284 billion on last trading day. As many as 338 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,181,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.34, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,744,500 and price per share of Rs.1.28 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 12,878,450 and price per share of Rs.22.99. Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.82 per share, clos­ing at Rs.1,086.83 whereas the runner up was Rafhan MaizeXD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.50 to Rs.10,000.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

Entertainment

Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

1 of 12,117

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More