PTI chief slams ‘torture’ on Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned alleged torture on party’s Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh.

In a tweet, he said, Pakistan is in the grip of a bunch of criminals. He said these mafias know they will meet their political end in the elections, adding they are using every mafia-type tactic to scare the people of PTI. Earlier, the PTI alleged that Haleem Adil Sheikh was tortured by the Sindh police during custody. The party, its official Twitter account, shared a video of Sheikh, who could be heard saying that he was strangled and even showed a small wound on his shin, which he claimed was swollen. Sheikh was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Encroachment Force in connection with a land-grabbing case. The Force produced him in the court of Malir’s judicial magistrate on Tuesday.