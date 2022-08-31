Rally condemns KP govt’s decision to abolish all edu boards

LAHORE – Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to him for the chief minister’s flood relief fund.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that coun­try needed sacrifices to help the distressed peo­ple. “Helping the flood victims is a noble act as well as a moral, national and religious duty of all of us.” He appealed to the people to donate generously to Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028. The IBAN of the CM flood relief fund is PK92B­PUN6010159451200028, he added.

Parvez Elahi stated that the money collected in the flood relief fund will be transparently spent on the rehabilitation of the victims. The Punjab government will spare no effort in the resettlement of the flood victims.

Those whose houses have been destroyed will be given financial assistance on a priority basis, he added. No effort will be spared in the rehabilita­tion of the flood victims. The philanthropists are re­quested to go ahead and help those who are in trou­ble, he said. The devastations caused by the floods are indescribable. To deal with the situation, every­one will have to shoulder their responsibility joint­ly, he concluded.

Bank of Punjab Assistant Vice President Kashif, Head of Marketing Asad Zia, Chief of Staff Bank of Punjab Naufal Dawood and others were also pres­ent.