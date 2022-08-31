Staff Reporter

Relief camps setup across Sindh: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR – Former advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday said that Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah was making sincere efforts for the rescue and relief of flood affectees. He said that Sindh Government had considered increase in the financial assistance for the family members of those who lost their lives in floods. He said, relief camps were established in all flood-hit areas as per the direction of the Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

Entertainment

Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex

Entertainment

Bilal Khan to thrill fans by announcing live concert in Toronto

Entertainment

Mexico’s Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series

Entertainment

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

Newspaper

Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

Newspaper

Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf C’ship in Paris

Newspaper

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Newspaper

Bilal stuns Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis title

Newspaper

Asia Cup to be shown on big screen in Muzaffargarh: DC

1 of 2,030

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More