Relief camps setup across Sindh: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR – Former advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday said that Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah was making sincere efforts for the rescue and relief of flood affectees. He said that Sindh Government had considered increase in the financial assistance for the family members of those who lost their lives in floods. He said, relief camps were established in all flood-hit areas as per the direction of the Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps.