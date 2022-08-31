Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Ex­change rate of the Paki­stani rupee appreciated by Rs 1.79 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 220.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 222 and Rs 224 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 47 paisas and closed at Rs 220.74 against the last day’s closing of Rs 220.27. The Japanese Yen remained un­changed to close at Rs 1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.51 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.77. The exchange rates of Emir­ates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 49 paisa each to close at Rs 59.92 and Rs 58.60 respectively.