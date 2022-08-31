SBP clarifies reports of banks rejecting flood donations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday rejected complaints on social media claiming that the banks are not accepting donations in the relief fund established by Punjab and KP provinces for flood affectees.

In a message on its Twitter handle, the central bank said that it has come to their notice that a few complaints have been circulating on social media platforms regarding non-acceptance of donations from general public in “CM Flood Relief Fund” of KP and Punjab.

The SBP, however said that upon enquiry, the concerned banks informed that such complaints are baseless and they are accepting donations in the “CM Flood Relief Fund” through all possible channels (including over the counter (OTC) cash transactions, online transfers and both international and local credit card transfers).

“The relevant banks have also confirmed that transactions are taking place in these accounts on daily basis,” they said.

It said that the banks have also assured that they are making all possible efforts to play their role in the noble cause of helping people affected due to floods.

“The donors facing any problem may please lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach State Bank of Pakistan,” the SBP said.

 

