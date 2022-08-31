News Desk

Sept 6 central ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood-hit people: ISPR

The central ceremony to be held on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day at GHQ to commemorate Defense and Martyrs Day on September 6 has been postponed.

Taking to Twitter, the Director General (DG) of Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, penned, “In solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.”

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kalat district

National

Tarin rebuffs allegations of treason against him

Islamabad

SBP clarifies reports of banks rejecting flood donations

National

President Arif Alvi visits Nowshera to review flood relief operations

National

EU sends 166 Pakistani students to Europe on Erasmus Mundus scholarships programme

Islamabad

Govt to announce strategy for reconstruction, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas soon: Saad

National

Floods: 36 more die, death toll crosses 1,300: NDMA

Islamabad

CJ IHC disappointed with Imran Khan’s written response in contempt case

National

Army carries out 140 copter sorties in flood-affected areas

Lahore

Chairman P&D Board Meets World Bank’s Country Director Najy Benhassine

1 of 8,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More