Sept 6 central ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood-hit people: ISPR

The central ceremony to be held on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day at GHQ to commemorate Defense and Martyrs Day on September 6 has been postponed.

Taking to Twitter, the Director General (DG) of Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, penned, “In solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.”

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” he added.