Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT sectors: CS

KARACHI -Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajpoot on Tuesday said that under the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board, more than 470,000 youth had been trained in the province since 2008. He said this during a certificate distribution ceremony held at Institute of Business Management, Korangi. Through the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources and Research Board 220 students were given certificates who had completed training under Institute of Business Management Korangi.