Staff Reporter

Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT sectors: CS

KARACHI -Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajpoot on Tuesday said that under the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board, more than 470,000 youth had been trained in the province since 2008. He said this during a certificate distribution ceremony held at Institute of Business Management, Korangi. Through the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources and Research Board 220 students were given certificates who had completed training under Institute of Business Management Korangi.

More Stories
Entertainment

Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

Entertainment

Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex

Entertainment

Bilal Khan to thrill fans by announcing live concert in Toronto

Entertainment

Mexico’s Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series

Entertainment

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

Newspaper

Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

Newspaper

Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf C’ship in Paris

Newspaper

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Newspaper

Bilal stuns Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis title

Newspaper

Asia Cup to be shown on big screen in Muzaffargarh: DC

1 of 1,991

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More