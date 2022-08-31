Trade with India questionable: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday while mocking the current government, said that trade with India is questionable.

Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that the rulers have not come out of the dream of neglect. The number of ministers in the Centre has crossed the limits of the constitution and the law.

Attacking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that PM Shehbaz has undermined the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the flood will go away, but the poor people will be flooded with more destruction and inflation.