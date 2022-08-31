UN seeks world support for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations yesterday launched a flash appeal urging the world to come forward in support of Pakistan, which is experiencing devastating floods leaving over 1,100 dead and displacing over 33 million people.

The “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)” was jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations, simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva.

The FRP is being launched in the backdrop of devastating rains, floods and landslides that have impacted more than 33 million people in different parts of Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking through a video link during the 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP) event, said that infrastructure in the affected areas of Pakistan was destroyed by the floods and the country was in dire need of help from the international community to help those affected.

He said Pakistan is in need of $160 million in aid for the flood victims, adding that greenhouse gases are causing an increase in global warming. Over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, more than 1,600 people have been injured, over 287,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed, over 735,000 livestock have perished and 2 million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.

The FRP focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people, with life-saving response activities amounting to US$ 160.3 million covering food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health, and education support, as well as shelter for displaced people.

The FRP highlights the main humanitarian needs, the efforts and steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to handle these challenges in collaboration with the UN and other partners, and sets out a well-coordinated and inclusive plan of action to respond to the needs of the affected people.

The FRP is holistic, with a multi-sectoral approach covering the thematic cluster of food security and agriculture, health, nutrition, education, protection, shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene. Moreover, Pakistan continues to host more than 3 million Afghans with generosity and compassion, and like previous occasions, the at least 421,000 refugees living in flood-affected areas are included in the FRP.

Delivering the keynote address, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government’s efforts are being supported by the Pakistani nation with people, civil society and humanitarian organizations stepping forward in a big way to complement the relief work with our characteristic generosity and philanthropic spirit.

He said that the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 has also been established to facilitate people all over the country and overseas to contribute to the flood relief efforts.

The FM added: “This Appeal is expected to address only a part of the overall requirements and will, therefore, complement the broader effort.” The FM underscored that the international community’s “full support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this time would go a long way in alleviating their suffering and in helping to rebuild their lives and communities.”

In his video message, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres shared that “the people of Pakistan face the unrelenting impact of heavy rains and flooding – worst in decades”. UNSG added that “the Government of Pakistan’s response has been swift. It has released national funds, including in the form of immediate cash relief. But the scale of needs is rising like the flood waters. It requires the world’s collective and prioritized attention.”

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that “Pakistan being a negligible contributor to the overall carbon footprint, is still among the top ten countries that are vulnerable to climate change, and with extreme weather events which we have experienced from earlier this year like the heat waves, forest fires, multiple glacial lake-outburst-floods and now these disastrous monsoon floods.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis said: “This super flood is driven by climate change – the causes are international and so the response calls for international solidarity.”

He added: “Across Pakistan, I have seen government workers, ordinary people, out in the rain and water, saving lives and giving the little they have to those who have lost everything. We, in the international community, need to step up and stand with the people of Pakistan. This appeal is the absolute minimum we need from the international community for life saving assistance and services. The people of Pakistan deserve our support.”

Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz gave a detailed briefing on the current humanitarian situation and efforts of the Government of Pakistan, supported by humanitarian partners in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Under-Secretary General for National Society Development and Operations Coordination, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the “IFRC is committed to assisting the affected communities in these unprecedented floods in Pakistan. Together with Pakistan Red Crescent, we have launched an initial emergency appeal though which we are seeking funds to assist 324,000 people in Health, Safe drinking water, Emergency Shelter, and Livelihoods. The IFRC is working together with the Government of Pakistan and the UN agencies to have a coordinated response to ensure we reach the most vulnerable and affected populations, providing access to basic necessities to all”.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, shared that “today, the international community – including my own agency – must help the people in need in Pakistan. We urgently need global support and solidarity for Pakistan”.

The launch event was well attended by the Diplomatic Corps both in Islamabad and Geneva, heads of UN agencies in Pakistan, representatives of international organizations, IFIs, civil society and media. The participants offered condolences and expressions of solidarity on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure by the floods, and assured their continued support to the relief, rescue, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts of Pakistan.

Pakistan is a country with experience and capacity in responding to humanitarian emergencies and has made major strides in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, the scale and magnitude of the current floods is unprecedented, whereby, the country received rainfall equivalent to 2.9 times the national 30-year average – a grave manifestation of Climate Change induced disasters. It is important that the international community shows solidarity with Pakistan and complements its national efforts in combating the direct and inter-related impacts of the current floods.

Later, at a joint news conference with United Nations Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Bilawal said the current flash floods had affected around 33 million in the country and stressed joint efforts by the government, international community and the United Nations’ donor agencies to overcome the enormous challenge.

He said following the initial assessment of the disaster, urgent steps were required by the world, the UN and the partner agencies to cope with the magnitude of the challenge.

He said Pakistan, this monsoon, received three times of the usual rainfall that resulted in floods affecting 23 districts of Sindh and 30 districts of Balochistna, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and South Punjab.

He mentioned that there was a shortage of tents and food items to meet the demands of the flood-affected people and vowed to ensure transparency in disbursement of relief supply items.

Bilawal said drainage of water was a big challenge in the low-lying areas inundated with flood water, adding that evacuations were being made despite limited resources.

He said the support of international community would help Pakistan overcome the daunting challenge. He thanked the UN and its agencies in coordinating with the government of Pakistan in carrying out relief activities.

He also mentioned the gesture of exemplary generosity by Pakistani people and civil society in mobilizing relief work.

The foreign minister said there was a long-way ahead in effective mitigation of the flood relief and rescue.

To a question regarding the capacity to deal with the challenge, he said joint efforts at federal, provincial and international agencies’ levels would overcome the problem.

Bilawal recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Sindh had announced Rs 15 billion as grant. The amount, he said, would not be sufficient viz-a-viz the damage, however would complement the efforts of the provincial government.

Asked about lack of coordination among federal and provincial governments, Bilawal mentioned the efficacy of the data availability under Benazir Income Support System that helped in carrying out the relief activities.

The foreign minister said it was not the time of doing politics over the matter of floods. However, he pointed out that the flood-hit people in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa awaited repatriation, while the provincial government remained busy in catering to the helicopter flight of their leader Imran Khan.

He said the problem of current floods had compounded the issues pertaining to national economy that already faced the pressure of inflation.

Bilawal expressed confidence that the coalition government despite immense challenges would effectively deal with the challenges.

The UN Resident Coordinator, who had also visited the areas of Sindh and Balochistan, expressed concern over the displacement of hundreds of people and said the UN would provide assistance to the flood-affected people.

He said Pakistan could not overcome this challenge alone and called for the support of international community in this regard.

He said climate change contributed to ‘super floods’ in Pakistan and needed a proper strategy to sort out the issue.

Julien Harneis said the funds collected through international appeal would cover the issues of health and emergency services, and livestock vaccination.

He said the UN’s humanitarian response facilities would complement Pakistan’s national capacity to deal with the challenge.

He said the UN had initiated collaboration with the local authorities, including the dispensation of supplies amounting $3 billion for water and livestock vaccination in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The UN official said he had held meetings with the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and the officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added that the UN would respond if more assistance was needed.

He said the experts of the World Food Programme would be visiting the flood-hit area tomorrow to assess the requirements on-ground.

He mentioned that the UN’s central emergency relief programme was triggered following the floods in Pakistan.

On climate change, he said Pakistan’s voice had not been efficiently heard and further steps needed to be taken with regard to management of the river system.