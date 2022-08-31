US, China, Australia announce millions of dollars aid

ISLAMABAD – In continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE, second of the two relief flights scheduled for Tuesday were received at Nur Khan Air Base. In past two days, five relief flights from UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food, medical supplies and tents. The relief assistance from UAE is welcomed with warmth and gratitude. These flights from brotherly countries form a humanitarian bond to help alleviate suffering caused by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed thanked the government and people of UAE for this continued assistance. He said this is continuation of humanitarian air bridge between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates established to alleviate the sufferings of flood affectees.

US announces $30m life-saving humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

The United States has announced an additional 30 million dollars humanitarian assistance to support the flood affected people of Pakistan.

According to the US Embassy in Islamabad, in addition to the 30 million dollars urgently needed humanitarian assistance announced on Tuesday, the United States also provided over 1.1 million dollars in grants and project support earlier this month to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods.

The embassy statement said that in response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, the United States will prioritize urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance. It said this support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador in Washington Masood Khan has thanked the United States for its announcement of 30 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan.

In a statement, he said we deeply appreciate that the US has stood with the people Pakistani during this calamity.

The Chinese government has decided to provide 100 million yuan (around $14.5 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other disaster relief materials urgently needed by flood-hit Pakistan, said Zheng Yuandong, an official with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the Chinese government had announced a relief assistance package worth RMB 100 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.

“Indeed a generous and timely support from our ‘Iron brother’ in this hour of need. Thank you!”

In another tweet, the ambassador said, “China has responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work. President Xi message of condolence to President Alvi for the flood victims.”

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong on Tuesday said that Australia would provide $2 million in urgent humanitarian assistance in response to devastating floods in Pakistan.

“I extend Australia’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected,” she said in a press statement.

The foreign minister further said that Australia’s support would be delivered through the World Food Programme to assist the Pakistan Government and its people to respond to immediate humanitarian needs, particularly those disproportionately affected by the floods, including women, children and the vulnerable.

Pakistan had declared a national emergency, with more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.

Tragically, more than 1,000 lives have been lost. A further 200,000 people have been displaced and at least 50,000 homes destroyed.