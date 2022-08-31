Our Staff Reporter

Wahab inspects uplift works at Lyari, New West Wharf

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the hindrance in the construction work due to the rains would be removed as soon as possible.
Strategy has been devised for timely completion of development projects across the city. Construction of boxing ring and pavilion at Kakri Ground will be completed and opened by September 15. According to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, works are being done at all levels to restore and upgrade the civic facilities,” the Administrator expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development schemes in Lyari and the reconstruction of rain-damaged roads in New West Wharf and adjoining areas.

On the occasion, office bearers of PPP Khalil Hoot, Shakeel Chaudhry, Waqas Shaukat and others were also present. The Administrator Karachi reviewed the ongoing construction of sports complex in Kakri Ground which is being constructed under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program. He also inspected the Allah Rakha Park in Kharadar and directed to improve it further.

