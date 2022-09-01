Our Staff Reporter

2 men fall into deep well

RAWALPINDI – Two labourers fell into an extremely deep well while working at Main Bazaar of Shah Khalid Colony, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday. Rescuers managed to pull up Farooq (53) alive and moved him to hospital while Baber (40) is still buried under soil filled into well due to land-sliding, he said. Local police also rushed to the scene.

According to him, two labourers were fixing bricks in a well when all of a sudden the men they fell into it at Main Bazaar of Shah Khalid Colony.  Locals alerted Rescue 1122 which responded quickly and saved life of a man by pulling him up, he said adding that the other labourer Babar is buried under mounds of soil in the well. He added that rescuers are making efforts to rescue the second labourer.

A senior officer of Rescue 1122 told media men that the rescuers are facing hardships in rescue operation due to less width of well. He said land-sliding is yet another barrier. “We launched a 7-hour-long search operation but could not retrieve the buried man so far,” he said

