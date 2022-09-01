2 tent villages for flood victims set up

LAHORE – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has set up two tent villages in Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan as a part of its relief programme for flood victims. According to a press release issued here, the relief programme had been started in flood-hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the directions of Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani, the flood relief activities are underway to facilitate flood-hit people. The tent village in Taunsa is providing shelter to 32 families while the other in Dera Ghazi Khan is hosting 68 families. In addition to this, a total of 100 tents have been distributed in the flood-affected area of Rajanpur.

Keeping in view the immediate need for food, the SNGPL also distributed ration packages among the flood affectees of Taunsa.

The packages have sufficient food for three to four days. The SNGPL provided dinner to 600 flood victims living in a relief camp at Government Commerce College in Nowshera, KP. Additionally, 180 food packages had also been served to children and women at the same relief camp.

At Risalpur flood relief camp, the organization is serving three meals every day to around 850 people. In Rajanpur, the SNGPL distributed 200 boxes containing food supplies sufficient for a week.