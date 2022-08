Attock-Three including two girl students got injured when the wall of an under-construction house fell over them. Rescue 1122 ambulance shifted them to DHQ Hospital Attock. As per details, rickshaw driver Saqib was taking two students Laraib and Mahnoor to their homes when near Madina Masjid the wall of an under-construction house collapsed and fell over them. In result, all were seriously injured.