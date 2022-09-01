Accountability For Climate

Pakistan is experiencing one of the worst floods witnessed in recent years, and the responsibility for the devastation caused by this calamity does not lie on Pakistan’s shoulders alone. More than a thousand people have died, close to three-quarters of a million people have been displaced without access to safe and adequate housing, and large swathes of agricultural lands have been flooded, destroying crops and threatening the country’s food supply—and this is not merely the consequence of poor governance—but is the result of years and years of unregulated and unbridled carbon emissions released by the world’s biggest economies.

This understanding is starting to dawn on the international community finally, which can no longer afford to see these floods as a “Pakistan problem”, after witnessing the sheer unprecedented amount of rainfall experienced by Pakistan. The United Nations and the Pakistani government issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for $160 million, with the UN Secretary-General calling the floods a “climate catastrophe”, saying South Asia was one of the world’s climate crisis hotspots.

However, while the aid and donations are appreciated, the international community also needs to take more accountability. Pakistan is responsible for less than 1 percent of the world’s planet-warming gases, yet it is the eighth most vulnerable nation to the climate crisis. There is clear evidence that climate change is one of the instrumental reasons behind the unprecedented weather Pakistan is facing—Pakistan’s glacial melt had increased by 23 percent over the previous decade-the fastest rate in the world. The international community, especially those which have had the highest rate of emissions in the past century, must do more as they have benefited from building their economies at the cost of countries like Pakistan which face the consequences of those actions.

However, this should not be an excuse for the federal and provincial governments for how disaster prevention and subsequent relief have been mismanaged. The devastation caused cannot be attributed to climate change alone—those in power must also acknowledge years of policies undertaken by all governments in Pakistan that have ignored and worsened the scale and effects of floods.